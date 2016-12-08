Football team falters in conference





After earning three consecutive invitations to the Living Breath Heritage Foundation Bowl, the football team made the leap to a new division and finished just one win shy of tying for second place in the National Bay 6 Conference.

Four of the Comets’ seven losses this season were decided by less than one touchdown and the final game with City College of San Francisco came down to the final drive which stalled just outside of the Contra Costa College 20-yard-line.

A score would have given the Comets the win and a three-way share of second place in the conference.

“It’s a good start to playing on the next level. Some people predicted that we wouldn’t win a game,” coach Alonzo Carter said.

“I went into the conference meeting this year and nominated eight players for the All-Conference team — seven of them made it. We were two minutes away from finishing in second place in our first year.”

Carter said one of his challenges this year was meshing the different egos and personalities on the team.

Four players from the Comet offensive side of the ball were selected to the All-Conference squad.

Quarterback Cameron Burston, running back Harris Ross and two freshmen offensive lineman, Sio Anitoni and Bosah Osakwe all were recognized by coaches for having stellar seasons.

Defensively, strong safety Rodney Washington and defensive back Arthur Hayes made the All-Bay 6 list and freshman Richie George was recognized as well for his consistent play on the defensive line.

“Everyone said that it would be tough for us to win any games, so to play the way we did was big,” Comet quarterback Cameron Burston said.

“We put ourselves in a position to win in most of our games, we just needed to finish.”

Not finishing games was an Achilles’ heel for the Comets from the opening game of the season.

Against the College of the Sequoias Sept. 9, a 55-47 loss, CCC fell behind early only to roar back and lose as time expired.

Despite its 3-7 record, CCC ranked in the top 10 in eight statistical categories. The team finished sixth in rushing, fourth in yards-per-rush, ninth in rushing touchdowns, seventh in rushing first downs and ninth in fourth down conversions.

The squad also finished eighth in red zone scoring percentage.

CCC’s defense also finished in eighth place for tackles and seventh in sacks.

“I thought we would do better, maybe .500 at best,” Comet defensive back Prentiss Reid said. “Some of us fell victim to our own hype from last year (2015).”

Despite not living up to their own high expectations, there were highlight moments to remember from the Comet season.

Against Diablo Valley College, Comet defensive lineman James Egerton, picked up a blocked extra point and rambled through defenders into the end zone for a two-point conversion.

The score helped solidify 28-20 win over the district rival Vikings on their home field.

“It didn’t end the way I wanted it to, but as a sophomore it showed me what I needed to work on,” CCC receiver Tyrone Morgan said.

“Even though we didn’t win the number of games that we wanted to, we still stayed together as a team through it all.”