Community celebrates sun, indigenous pride









A dancer watches fellow performers during the 33rd annual Indigenous People’s Sunrise Ceremony on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco, California on Nov. 24, 2016. (Cody Casares / The Advocate )

A dancer performs during the 33rd annual Indigenous People’s Sunrise Ceremony on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco, California on Nov. 24, 2016. (Christian Urrutia / The Advocate)

A dancer performs during the 33rd annual Indigenous People’s Sunrise Ceremony on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco, California on Nov. 24, 2016. (Cody Casares / The Advocate)

One hundred Aztec dancers perform during the 33rd annual Indigenous People’s Sunrise Ceremony on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco, California on Nov. 24, 2016. (Denis Perez / The Advocate)

Around 5,000 people gather around a fire during the 33rd annual Indigenous People’s Sunrise Ceremony on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco, California on Nov. 24, 2016. (Denis Perez / The Advocate)





SAN FRANCISCO- Alcatraz Island has been an ideal home for commemoration for 33 years every Thanksgiving Day morning for the Indigenous People’s Sunrise Ceremony. This year’s gathering brought close to 5,000 people to partake in the event and honor those in solidarity with Standing Rock.