Academic Senate votes to eliminate degree requirements

Library studies, health and physical education, science lab no longer needed for associate degree





The decision to remove four educational requirements from the checklist students are obligated to complete prior to earning an associate degree at Contra Costa College passed in a near-unanimous vote by the Academic Senate Monday in GE-305.

Many of the faculty representatives that serve on the senate were morally opposed to the decision, and voiced their disapproval, but said they felt compelled to vote the will of their individual constituencies to remove health education, physical education, library studies and science lab courses from the list of AA degree requirements.

The changes, to be implemented for the fall 2017 semester, are primarily to boost Career Technical Education (CTE) student graduation rates.

But, Academic Senate President Beth Goehring said, “It’s not just CTE. This affects all students getting local (CCC) degrees.”

Academic Senate Vice President Rick Ramos, who teaches administration of justice classes, said, “My students said get rid of them because they are holding them back from getting local degrees.”

At the meeting Goehring reminded senate members that they represent the faculty and that they shouldn’t cast votes based on their own personal opinions.

“We have to report out on what people (in our constituencies) asked us to do,” she said.

Goehring asked senate representatives to voice their personal opinions about the changes, regardless of how the constituencies (divisions) those members represent may have voted.

Early childhood education department Chairperson Intisar Shareef made her opposition to the changes clear.

“People are looking for what’s expeditious — how to complete goals with the least amount of challenges,” Shareef said. “These are the times we live in. Everything is being done so students can get through quicker and I think we are seeing the results of it. They are not very well prepared.”

Before reaching the senate, the three academic divisions on campus, Liberal Arts (LA), Natural and Social Applied Sciences (NSAS) and Library Health Vocational Education and Athletics (LAVA) faculty members voted individually to keep or remove the courses.

Student Services (SS), a non-academic division at CCC, was also represented in the voting process.

For the LAVA division, 52 percent of the votes tallied were for keeping health education and physical education courses, while 60 percent voted to keep library studies.

Only 40 percent of voters from the LAVA division voted to keep the science lab requirement.

NSAS also posted low voting percentages for keeping the four courses. Sixteen percent of the members of the division voted to keep health education and 25 percent to keep physical education.

Library studies earned a 25 percent in favor vote from the NSAS Division. Even the science lab couldn’t get a positive percentage from the division as only 50 percent of its faculty members voted to keep a science lab class as a graduation requirement.

Distance Education Chairperson and CTE Representative Katherine Krolikowski, who teaches biotech classes, said, “I’m very disturbed to see that people think the actual practice of science is not important. It makes me feel bad going into Christmas. The essence of science is doing. What if we asked English teachers to teach English without allowing the students to write? It’s the same thing.”

Music department Chairperson Wayne Organ, who is an Academic Senate representative, agreed with Krolikowski and said he couldn’t imagine only teaching music from a book without students actually having a chance to use the instruments.

The Liberal Arts Division also posted low numbers in reference to keeping the courses. Only 23 percent of faculty within the department voted to keep the physical education and library studies requirements, with 30 percent voting to keep health ed. The only course requirement the LA Division voted in favor of keeping was the science lab, at 55 percent.

Only two divisions voted to keep any of the courses up for removal — LAVA, which voted to keep library studies, and Liberal Arts, which supported retaining the science lab requirement.

Student Services supported keeping physical education, library studies and the science lab with votes of 100 percent across three categories. The only course that did not receive over 50 percent support was health education. Only 25 percent of student services voters voted in favor of keeping the courses.

In total, campus faculty members voted to remove all four of the courses by substantial percentages with the vote to discard library studies only passing by a 51 to 49 percent margin.

After a breakdown of the divisional votes and the representatives’ opportunity to voice concerns or ask questions regarding the decision, Goehring readied the eight senate members in attendance to vote to determine the future of the associate degree requirements.

Goehring reminded senate members, some who were openly frustrated or displeased with the direction of action, of the importance of properly representing the will of their constituencies despite moral or personal objections. Then the members voted to remove the courses as AA degree requirements.

The only representative who did not vote to approve the removal of the courses was LAVA Division representative Judith Flum, a college librarian, who abstained.

Organ said, “Personally, I think we are slowly degrading the value of a degree. When the degree becomes the be-all, end-all you feel like if you can just get that degree then you’re someplace. People get less experience so they are less prepared to move on to the next stage.”

The courses removed from the CCC associate degree requirement list are still available for students to take if they choose, despite the Academic Senate voting to remove their graduation requirement label.

Dean of Student Services Vicki Ferguson said, as a counselor, nursing students or other CTE students who were not required to take courses like health education and physical education would come to her and she felt like it was her job, when they had a heavy course load, to explain all of the transferable courses available.

“I don’t see it as the bar being lowered because the same number of units are required (for the associate degree). I see it as giving students more choices. I look at it as a chance for students not to be handcuffed by classes they don’t have to take in order to get a degree.”