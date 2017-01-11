Death of trustee Nejedly ruled as overdose

Former Contra Costa Community College District Governing Board trustee John T. Nejedly’s death on Oct. 9, 2016 was confirmed as an “accidental” drug overdose with multiple unspecified substances, New Orleans Coroner’s Office spokesperson Jason Melancon said on Tuesday.

Nejedly, 52, was found lying in his bed, shirtless, alone, and with blood and bodily fluids running out of his mouth and down his chin by Hilton Hotel-Riverside Security Supervisor Lisa Finley, according to the New Orleans Police Department Incident Report released in October.

Melancon said he cannot specify which drugs were found in his system, determine the composition of a “white-powdered substance,” or provide information about the woman’s bra or cell phone found with Nejedly in room 636 at the time of his death.

The coroner’s report containing his cause of death was released a little more than three months after Nejedly’s death, and about a month after the Governing Board voted in Gary Walker-Roberts to replace Nejedly as the Ward IV trustee on Dec. 12.

“Generally speaking, it takes a few months for us to get toxicology results back for cases like this,” Melancon said. “That’s why it took so long.”

Nejedly, who was the longest serving district trustee at the time of his death, died while attending the annual Association of Community College Trustees Conference in New Orleans. He had served 22 years on the Governing Board.

District Communications and Community Relations Director Tim Leong said he and former district chancellor Helen Benjamin, who both also attended the conference, did not travel with Nejedly to or from the community college leadership conference, and both left New Orleans on Saturday, Oct. 8, the day before he was found dead.

Leong said, “When we lose a Governing Board member like John, who has been helping students throughout the district for 22 years, it is hard knowing he won’t be around anymore.”

At the Governing Board meeting in Martinez on Oct. 12, about 48 hours after receiving the news, Dr. Benjamin told the packed room full of people who were there to honor Nejedly’s life and legacy that she and Leong were the last people from the district to see him before he died.