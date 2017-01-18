March sets forth action to reclaim King’s radical legacy
Day of remembrance brings forth empowerment
January 18, 2017
Filed under Multimedia, News
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Oakland- Thousands rallied with the Anti-Police Terror Project in Oscar Grant Plaza in Downtown Oakland, Calif. for the Third Annual March to Reclaim King’s Radical Legacy on June 16.
This event also launched an 120 hours of direct action by the APTP and its allies against the fascist agenda of president-elect Donald Trump.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.