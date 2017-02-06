The Student Voice Of Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif.

The Advocate’s weekly news update for 2-1

Tashi Wangchuk/ The Advocate

By Sean Austin and Yesenia Melara
February 6, 2017
Filed under Video

Advocate staffers Sean Austin and Yesenia Melara discuss the featured content in the 2-8-17 issue of The Advocate. Details include the board meeting where sanctuary status was voted for the three colleges (Contra Costa, Los Medanos and Diablo Valley), Women’s March in Oakland where over 60,000 took a stance, coach Alonzo Carter’s resignation.

