



Filed under Campus Beat

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

President Donald Trump has signed more than 15 executive orders within a few days of entering office, leaving communities in fear and with questions about their future.

Trump’s continued promises to build a border wall and the possibility of more executive orders that could affect the lives of local undocumented people have raised concerns on campus.

Contra Costa College La Raza studies major Luis Ledesma said Trump’s executive orders do not promote equity and justice, but instead endanger the lives of many.

One concern students have is whether they or their family will be deported if Immigration Custom Enforcement enters the campus, Financial Aid Supervisor Monica Rodriguez said.

“My undocumented family is here to stay and resist,” Ledesma said. But he said he is afraid he will be removed from his home by force if ICE were to raid his home.

HSI STEM Manager Mayra Padilla said when ICE knocks on the door, the person can ask for a warrant.

“Unless someone has a warrant that is signed by a judge, you do not need to allow law enforcement into your house, period,” she said.

Padilla said people should not lie, but never offer information to the immigration agent.

Ariel Toran, law clerk, said opening the door for ICE does not mean they are invited inside, but it is often thought it to be that way.

Toran said, “They (police) never like people asserting their rights.”

“If ICE is coming in and asking you, ‘we have an arrest warrant for John Smith, where is he in your classroom?’ You don’t have the duty to answer that question either, you have no duty to become law enforcement,” he said.

Padilla said one thing a lot of people don’t know is that anyone with a religious background, like a priest or rabbi, is allowed to go into a juvenile detention center to see those who are detained.

“If something happened, what is your plan, who are you going to contact? Have a lawyer in mind and have somebody that is in the clergy,” Padilla said.

Sociology major Marisol Contreras said, “It is not fair for anyone that is going through that. It’s not fair for any human being to go through that. And I wanted to change that.”

Contreras attended the board meeting where the sanctuary campus was proposed on Dec. 14 in Martinez and the special meeting held in Diablo Valley College on Jan. 12 where the vote to make the three colleges within the district (CCC, DVC, Los Medanos College) sanctuaries for their students happened.

Rodriguez said the California Community College Chancellor’s Office said any undocumented student who attends any one of the three community colleges within the district will not have their personal information released to federal authorities.

“It’s a big relief for our students,” Rodriguez said.

Students will continue to qualify for financial aid if they are undocumented and meet AB540 requirements, just as they have in the past, Rodriguez said.

“In California at large, and at the district level and the campus level, everyone is looking to support these students and make sure that we can put those fears to rest as much as possible,” she said.

CCC counselor Norma Valdez-Jimenez said students are quiet about how they feel.

“Maybe it’s hard to ask for this information,” she said. There is this “cautiousness” and it might be that they keep a lot of questions to themselves.

Padilla said, “While everyone has a lot of fear, there is no reason to be fearful. There is a lot happening that is positive in terms of responding to those kinds of threats that are happening.”

Padilla said HSI STEM posted the black and white posters around campus reading, “Refugees and immigrants welcome here. No Muslim ban. No border wall. Our cities stand tall.”