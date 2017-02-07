The Student Voice Of Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif.

Culinary arts’ Next Iron Chef event draws foodies, competitors

Tashi Wangchuk/ The Advocate

February 7, 2017
Put on by Contra Costa College’s culinary arts department, the Next Iron Chef event brings students from culinary backgrounds to create a dish and compete for the iron chef title.
Community members, students, friends joined in the Aqua Terra Grill in the Students and Administration Building to sample the food and cast a vote.

