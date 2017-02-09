The Advocate’s weekly news update for 2-8

Tashi Wangchuk / The Advocate





Filed under Multimedia

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Advocate staffers Yesenia Melara and Jose Chavez discuss the featured content in the 2-8-17 issue of The Advocate. Details include UC and CSU tuition increase for nonresident students, Contra Costa College’s enrollment updates, culinary arts event Next Iron Chef, information about knowing your rights if law enforcement comes knock on the door, updates CCC’s sports teams and more.