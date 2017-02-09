The Student Voice Of Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif.

The Advocate’s weekly news update for 2-8

Tashi Wangchuk / The Advocate

By Yesenia Melara and Jose Chavez
February 9, 2017
Advocate staffers Yesenia Melara and Jose Chavez discuss the featured content in the 2-8-17 issue of The Advocate. Details include UC and CSU tuition increase for nonresident students, Contra Costa College’s enrollment updates, culinary arts event Next Iron Chef, information about knowing your rights if law enforcement comes knock on the door, updates CCC’s sports teams and more.

