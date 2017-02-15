The Advocate’s weekly news update for 2-15





Advocate staffers Yesenia Melara and Sean Austin discuss content for this week’s podcast. Details include updates in the art degree, LGBTQ studies degree updates in Los Medanos, the false report that Immigration and Customs Enforcement was on the Contra Costa College campus, Black Heritage Month celebration that happened on Feb. 9 in the Knox Center, sports updates for the week and more.