Car crash damages Knox Center bathroom

A car crashed into the corner of the Knox Center on Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. This is the result of the incident on Jan. 16. Roxana Amparo/ The Advocate Roxana Amparo/ The Advocate A car crashed into the corner of the Knox Center on Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. This is the result of the incident on Jan. 16.





A car crashed into the Knox Center at the corner of Castro Road and El Portal Drive around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the San Pablo Police Department said.

No injuries were reported, but the car tore several bushes down to stumps, chewed up the lawn and scarred the sidewalk before impacting the corner of the building outside the women’s rest room.

Theater Staging Specialist Travis Hiner said the car’s impact jolted all the mirrors and soap dispensers off the wall of the rest room, leaving the floor covered in broken glass, and knocked some drywall loose.

The glass and other debris have been removed, and the rest room remains open for use, if users don’t mind exposed pipes and insulation.

Hiner said, “We’re just trying to clean up as quickly as possible (and) make sure it’s not affecting students.”

The damaged rest room is one of the areas of the Knox Center that were remodeled in the summer of 2016, during seismic retrofitting.

The outside wall is badly cracked and visibly deformed, but Hiner said that, as far as he knows, there was no damage to any structural supports. Police Services Lt. Tom Holt said the extent of his involvement with the crash was determining that there was no danger to the building or public, and the San Pablo Police Department had handled the incident.

The San Pablo Police Department said the responding officer hasn’t filed his report yet, so details about the driver and the crash may become available later.