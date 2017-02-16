Nationwide protest “A Day without Immigrants” gathers support in local community

Immigrant communities boycott and participate in demonstrations around the Bay Area.

Slideshow • 6 Photos San Francisco resident Elena Sanchez hold her left hand up and holds a sign as she asks drivers to honk their horn in front of city hall in San Francisco, Calif. during a demonstration part of "A Day Without Immigrants" protest against Trump's immigration policies on Feb. 16.





SAN FRANCISCO — Across the nation, immigrants of all statuses and communities responded to a call on social media to boycott school, work, their businesses or any money transactions as part of the “A Day Without Immigrants” demonstration on Feb. 16.

Its purpose, to display a united effort against President Donald Trump’s administration’s immigration policies It was also used to highlight the large contributions, social and financial, that immigrants make to our communities every day.

San Francisco resident, Angela Alvarez, participated in a demonstration where protesters asked drivers to honk their horns for immigrant rights in front of SF City Hall.

“I am out here in support for the immigrant community to call attention,” Alvarez said. “Trump’s radical ideals have demonized the undocumented community and calling all of them illegal aliens is not reflective of all of their situations. Many of them have lived here for many years and this is their home.”

Word of “A day without immigrants” spread across social media with thousands of employees and business owners participating in the boycott nationwide.

Discolandia, a local produce and retail shop on 23rd Street in Richmond, like many other business around the Bay Area, displayed signs telling customers that in solidarity with the boycott they would be closed for business Feb. 16.

Richmond resident and owner of W&D Cleaning Services Daisy Galicia said, “I heard about the protests on social media. I decided to participate because legal or not we are part of the economy of this country. Also I want my children to know that we are all equal.”

On the same day as the protests, President Trump held a press conference that addressed immigration policies, threats made to the media and other executive orders that he has proposed.

He discussed policies like the seven nation travel ban, an executive order which was blocked by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Following the ruling to block his order, Trump responded with a tweet sent Feb.4, “Because the ban was lifted by a judge, many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country. A terrible decision.”

Trump also said he plans to cease the catch and release policy that has been standard procedure by immigration enforcement agencies. It is a policy where people detained for unlawful immigration status are released while they wait for a hearing with an immigration judge.

The President has also started the process to build the southern border wall.

His nationwide effort to remove criminal aliens, gang members, drug dealers and others who pose a threat to public safety is also near its implementation stage.

He has threatened to crackdown on sanctuary cities that refuse to comply with federal law and unofficially proposed creating a new office in the Department of Homeland Security dedicated to the forgotten American victims of illegal immigrant violence, of which Trump said, “There are many.”

San Francisco resident Elena Sanchez held a sign reading, “I Stand for myself and those who can’t” during the demonstration in front of SF City Hall.

Sanchez said, she fears that eventually someone like herself who is a resident of the United States would be targeted by Trump because she is an immigrant.

“If we stay quiet it doesn’t help — so we must make noise,” she said. “There are a lot of other people that out of fear are still working their jobs today. I am lucky enough to be able to take the day off and let people know how America would be without immigrants.”