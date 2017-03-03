The Advocate’s weekly news update for 3-1





Advocate staffers Jose Chavez and Valeria Garcia discuss the featured content in the 3-1-17 issue of The Advocate. Details include Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Cafe’s, which allow professionals to speak with current STEM majors. Women in the workforce continue to be the underrepresented population compared to men. “Free the Nipple” a gender equality campaign in support of women exposing their nipples without oversexualization.