ASU plans to tweak program

Associated Student Union Treasurer Arius Robinson said he plans to redesign its grant pro- gram at Contra Costa College after nearly two semesters of the program being inactive.

“The way the Grant for Support is set up now is not as efficient as it could be,” Robinson said. “I want to make the Grant for Support more streamlined.

“Because students pay into it through the Student Activity Fee they should be able to go to the ASU anytime and ask for funding.”

The current structure of the Grant for Support program, funded by the $5 Student Activity Fee (SAF) that is charged to each student upon regis- tering each semester, offers up to 10 applicants no more than $2,500 if approved by the ASU Board.

Robinson said over the upcoming months he plans to push changing name of the program from Grant for Support, eliminating the submittal win- dow and implementing a “drop-in” methodology to speed up the process.

He said after the two-week submission window closed in the past it could take weeks for the internal Finance Committee to review the application and call the applicant to present to the ASU Board.

While the grant program will still pull from the SAF funds to fund student events, trips and other expenses not funded through the college’s operating budget, he said not having to allocate nearly a quar- ter of ASU expense to the Grant for Support opens up more funds for events.

Student Life Coordinator Joel Nickelson-Shanks said he supports whatever decisions the ASU Board decides to support when that time comes, but the responsibility of getting discussion started falls on Robinson as ASU treasurer.

“There needed to be a conversation about the term Grant for Support,” Nickelson-Shanks said. “Getting rid of that term might stop the same faculty members returning to ask for free money essentially.”

He said Robinson and other ASU executives have he potential to create safeguards from the Board granting departments with funds they may not need.

Robinson said he has yet to work out the exact request limits with ASU President Safi Ward-Davis or anyone else on the ASU Board, but pressure from students, professors and department chairpersons asking when the Grant for Support program will return is growing.