The Advocate’s weekly news update for 3-22
March 29, 2017
Filed under Multimedia
Advocate staffers Jshania Owens and Benjamin Bassham discuss the featured content for the week of issue of The Advocate. Details include the update of Demarcus Dos suspect trials, the Grant for Support, $5 student activity fee, by the ASU, Knox Center Crash update, the Crab Feed, and more.
