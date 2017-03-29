The Student Voice Of Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif.

The Advocate

The Advocate’s weekly news update for 3-22

Tashi Wangchuk / The Advocate

By Jshania Owens, Benjamin Bassham, and Lorenzo Morotti
March 29, 2017
Filed under Multimedia

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Advocate staffers Jshania Owens and Benjamin Bassham discuss the featured content for the week of issue of The Advocate. Details include the update of  Demarcus Dos suspect trials, the Grant for Support, $5 student activity fee, by the ASU, Knox Center Crash update, the Crab Feed, and more.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student Voice Of Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif.
The Advocate’s weekly news update for 3-22