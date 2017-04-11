Website undergoes redesign, now live





Filed under Campus Beat

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The re-designed Contra Costa College website went live earlier today.

Instead of more text, the new website was designed to provide quicker load times and streamline navigation for students, staff and the community, Marketing and Media Design Director Brandy Howard said.

“The website was not reflective of the current programing of the school,” Howard said. “We want to change the perception people have of the college when they look at us online.”

She said she facilitated the website re-design project through an El Cerrito based web design company Rootid, and with the help of students, faculty and staff.

She said the $20,000 being used for the re-design was drawn from CCC’s marketing budget.

Despite the redesign, it still has all the same information from the previous website she said.

“We re-designed the site to better showcase Contra Costa College for prospective students,” she said. “The old website was really out dated or broken.”

The website will no longer be hosted at CCC, but will now be hosted by Pantheon Website Management Platform (PWMP).

Howard said performance has increased now that a third party, PWMP, hosts the site remotely.

Howard said the re-design process also prioritized how the site would function on mobile phones and tablets.

She said this was an important part of the design process as the majority of prospective students predominantly access websites via mobile devices.

CCC Dean of Enrollment Services Dennis Franco said, “We’re hoping that this effort will make CCC more attractive to prospective students and also to make accessing the information needed to make the decision to come to CCC easier.”

The website’s new drop down widget allows the college to display yellow alert messages with important information, as well as standard banners with daily information.

Howard said there was a recognized need to redesign the website for prospective students and make it easier for them to choose CCC and move through the enrollment process.

Franco said, “I think there was a general desire on the part of students, faculty, and staff to have a more user friendly experience with the website.”

Howard said that initially most of the text will be the same, but they will be working with academic departments and student services in the coming months to re-write much of the information so that it is “more inspiring and actionable.”

“Any sort of critical updates or emergency announcements will displayed on a yellow message at the top of the page showing any issues students or faculty need to be aware of,” Howard said. “We hope to make it easy for users to find the information they are looking for and that any instructions for completing a task are written in simple and easy to follow language.”

Howard said they plan to incorporate more videos and info-graphics but are currently focused on continuing to establish the foundation of the new website so that they will be able to build upon it.

“Websites are dynamic beings. They are constantly in motion like humans—As we collect and analyze user data and as the college’s offerings grow and change, we will continue to make improvements,” Howard said.

She said they plan to hire a writer to revise all the text in the assessment and orientation section.

Technology Systems Manager James Eyestone said the new site will continue to run on WordPress and parts of the website will still be hosted here.

Eyestone said they are currently working on getting things ready for the when they turn the new site on and the old one off.

“It’s a lot like updating a phonebook but all digital,” he said.

Howard said there is a need to develop a stronger brand for the college, which we will see in the college’s publications as well through the website design.

Howard said InSite Portal, the internet portal that allows students and staff members check WebAdvisor, will not be changed because it is a separate program that the district’s information and technology department manages.