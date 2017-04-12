The Student Voice Of Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif.

The Advocate’s weekly news update for 4-12

Tashi Wangchuk

By Jshania Owens and Jose Chavez
April 12, 2017
Advocate staffers Jshania Owens, Jose Chavez and Lorenzo Morotti discuss the featured content for the week of issue of The Advocate. Details include the Associated Student Union officer election, service dogs on campus, music department is having a concert on April 15 at 8 p.m., Two Sisters and a Piano and more.

