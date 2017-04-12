The Advocate’s weekly news update for 4-12

Tashi Wangchuk





Filed under Multimedia

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Advocate staffers Jshania Owens, Jose Chavez and Lorenzo Morotti discuss the featured content for the week of issue of The Advocate. Details include the Associated Student Union officer election, service dogs on campus, music department is having a concert on April 15 at 8 p.m., Two Sisters and a Piano and more.