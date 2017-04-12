The Advocate’s weekly news update for 4-12
April 12, 2017
Filed under Multimedia
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Advocate staffers Jshania Owens, Jose Chavez and Lorenzo Morotti discuss the featured content for the week of issue of The Advocate. Details include the Associated Student Union officer election, service dogs on campus, music department is having a concert on April 15 at 8 p.m., Two Sisters and a Piano and more.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.