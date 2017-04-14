The Advocate’s weekly news update for 3-29

Tashi Wangchuk / The Advocate





Filed under Multimedia

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Advocate staffers Jshania Owens, Benjamin Bassham and Lorenzo Morotti discuss the featured content for the week of issue of The Advocate. Details include updates on Knox Center, Muslim Student Alliance Interfaith Meditation Room proposal for students of all spiritual backgrounds to pray, Grant for Support Program updates, sports and more.