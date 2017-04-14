The Student Voice Of Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif.

The Advocate’s weekly news update for 3-29

Tashi Wangchuk / The Advocate

By Tashi Wangchuk, Benjamin Bassham, Lorenzo Morotti, and Jshania Owens
April 14, 2017
Filed under Multimedia

Advocate staffers Jshania Owens, Benjamin Bassham and Lorenzo Morotti discuss the featured content for the week of issue of The Advocate. Details include updates on Knox Center, Muslim Student Alliance Interfaith Meditation Room proposal for students of all spiritual backgrounds to pray, Grant for Support Program updates, sports and more.

