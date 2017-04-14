The Advocate’s weekly news update for 3-29
April 14, 2017
Advocate staffers Jshania Owens, Benjamin Bassham and Lorenzo Morotti discuss the featured content for the week of issue of The Advocate. Details include updates on Knox Center, Muslim Student Alliance Interfaith Meditation Room proposal for students of all spiritual backgrounds to pray, Grant for Support Program updates, sports and more.
