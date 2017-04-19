The Student Voice Of Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif.

The Advocate’s weekly news update for 4-19

Tashi Wangchuk / The Advocate

By Tashi Wangchuk, Jshania Owens, and Anthony Kinney
April 19, 2017
Filed under Multimedia

Advocate staffers Jshania Owens, Anthony Kinney and Efrain Valdez discuss the featured content for the week of issue of The Advocate. Details include the $40,000 Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Scholarship recipient, website updates, Poetry Slam in the Library, Per Ankh Academy,  sports and more.

