The Advocate’s weekly news update for 4-19
April 19, 2017
Filed under Multimedia
Advocate staffers Jshania Owens, Anthony Kinney and Efrain Valdez discuss the featured content for the week of issue of The Advocate. Details include the $40,000 Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Scholarship recipient, website updates, Poetry Slam in the Library, Per Ankh Academy, sports and more.
