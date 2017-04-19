The Advocate’s weekly news update for 4-19





Filed under Multimedia

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Advocate staffers Jshania Owens, Anthony Kinney and Efrain Valdez discuss the featured content for the week of issue of The Advocate. Details include the $40,000 Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Scholarship recipient, website updates, Poetry Slam in the Library, Per Ankh Academy, sports and more.