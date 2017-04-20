Earth Day to bring “eco-friendliness” to community





Filed under Campus Beat

In observance of Earth Day, the Sustainability Committee will host its annual celebration of eco-friendliness on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Campus Center Plaza.

“We want to set an example and remind faculty and students to be kind to the earth,” Buildings and Grounds Manager Bruce King said.

The Earth Day event, which has grown in participants over the years, will include informative tables as well as refreshments and entertainment.

Organizations such as Pacific Gas & Electric, Chevron, the East Bay Regional Park District and RecycleMore will provide pamphlets, answer questions and give tips on how to combat global warming, conserve water and electricity and reduce pollution.

King said that spreading awareness to students about the future of our planet is what Earth Day is all about.

“We will be around for a long time. We should make sure the environment is safe and enjoyable,” he said.

King, along with the other members of the Sustainability Committee, will be handing out reusable bags containing seeds for vegetables like cucumbers, tomatoes and eggplant.

Culinary arts department Chairperson Nader Sharkes and his students will be providing a few healthy snacks and “sweet treats” for those who may wander by.

Sharkes, who has been on the committee for 10 years, said he has helped plan many of these Earth Day events.

“It’s a good day to show support for our environment and the changes that happen around us,” Sharkes said. “Students need to be a part of the change and should be at the forefront.”

Entertainment, in the form of music, will be provided by EOPS Outreach Coordinator Ken Reynolds.

Reynolds, who has been a DJ for 21 years, said this is a great opportunity for students to find a way to get involved.

“We need to be more aware of our environment and what we are doing to it,” he said.

A show car, provided by Jim Gardner and the automotive department, will be on display.

Other tables will be staffed by Student Life, STEM club and Contra Costa 511 who will discuss public transportation and green ways to travel.

The Earth Day event was first discussed back in the fall semester regarding planning, as well as finding sponsors.

“This event is bigger than what we had in the past,” King said. “I used to be the only one maintaining the tables.”

This growth is a good sign he said. “It shows that people are getting involved and we can have a bigger impact.”

Earth Day, which is observed on April 22, was established in 1970 by Gaylord Nelson.

Celebrations take place in over 193 countries and promote the protection and longevity of the earth and its environment.