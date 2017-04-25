Draft picks nourish teams, provide hope

Opinion, Sports

A fan’s relationship with their team is a complicated one. Fans endure a lot of emotions: the joy of scoring, the dejected feeling of watching your team fall behind, the frustration of terrible officiating, the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.

Through the highs and lows, fans stay by their team’s side. But how do fans of teams with constant lows stick by their teams? Two words — optimism and patience.

All you can do as a fan is to remain optimistic and support your team. Even when your team has been awful, you must hold on to hope.

Look at every move toward a rebuild as the next stepping stone to be competitive again. For bottom of the barrel teams, as Joel Embiid would say, “Trust the process.”

The worse your team performs the more likely they are to get a better draft pick. Teams then have a chance to rebuild through the draft.

Fans then have young players that they can remain optimistic about. They get to watch these players develop and improve their overall game.

You can get excitement from watching the individual performances of these young talents that your team drafts, in hope that they can turn into a franchise player that you can build the team around.

Remain optimistic, and remember that any young player can turn into the next franchise player.

Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas was the last pick in the 2011 draft and has turned into one of the top point guards in the league.

You never know who can develop to be the next superstar, so remain hopeful that your team can get a player with potential and develop him into that next level player.

To see the glory days, you got to stick through the dreadful ones.

Raider fans know this best. They stuck through 14 years of losing, remained optimistic and patient as they watched their team develop into a true Super Bowl contender.

Some winning droughts are longer than others. The Chicago Cubs went 108 years without winning a World Series championship.

Now they sit atop of the MLB, fresh off a championship, and are favorites to repeat.

Of course, 108 years is more than a lifetime of waiting, but it’s proof that every team will eventually turn it around.

You must remain patient and optimistic.

Every team has its time on top.

It’s just a matter of time before a losing team climbs its way back up to the top.