Super Saturday displays resources

Close Student Life Coordinator Joel Nickelson-Shanks (left) takes a selfie above liquid nitrogen smoke with biology major Abigail Serrano (center left), biological major Katherin Guevara (center right) and SparkPoint Coordinator Bill Bankhead during the Super Saturday event in the Student Center Plaza. on Saturday. Cody Casares / The Advocate Cody Casares / The Advocate Student Life Coordinator Joel Nickelson-Shanks (left) takes a selfie above liquid nitrogen smoke with biology major Abigail Serrano (center left), biological major Katherin Guevara (center right) and SparkPoint Coordinator Bill Bankhead during the Super Saturday event in the Student Center Plaza. on Saturday.





Super Saturday, which provides incoming freshman an opportunity to familiarize themselves with Contra Costa College, was held for the fourth year in a row, this time in the heart of the college, Campus Center Plaza.

Several students and counselors came to help set up and organize the orientation, which encompassed all its allotted time.

The event was scheduled 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and featured a raffle that gifted three iPads donated by Workforce Development Office.

“Having the event outside gives everything a better vibe. It gets noisy indoors. This feels like a four-year university event,” Dean of Enrollment Services Dennis Franco said. “We’re showcasing what we’ve got here. It feels like a campus that has finally healed.”

Aside from just learning about classes, incoming freshmen also have a chance to join campus clubs.

“We have outreach counselors from high schools helping out,” general counselor Suzanne Huey said.

Puente Club Vice President Alejandra Canelo has contributed to Super Saturday in the past and understands the amount of work that goes into making the event successful.

“Super Saturday is helpful for students,” Canelo said. “It’s good for freshmen interested in clubs, financial aid and making friends.”

Although about 400 people were expected this year, only about half showed up Saturday morning.

ASU President Safi Ward-Davis said, “Last year holding the event in the Gym made it more interactive, more condensed and there were more students in attendance. Hopefully more students will arrive later since it’s still early.”

Pamphlets were given out from representatives of organizations, departments and resource officers throughout the college.

At the Student Life booth, Negwa Alghazali enjoyed meeting the new students.

“It’s good for the students to host so they can get experience and they don’t just spend their time here talking to staff,” she said.

Haroob Sandho also greeted students at the student life booth.

“It’s good for the students to go to Super Saturday and get the information they need,” Sandho said.

The prospective students got the opportunity to ask questions, collect candy and various other souvenirs the departments and clubs were giving out.

Incoming freshman Marion Hazzard was informed about each program and organization that had display tables at the event.

His mother, Angela Young, said, “We were able to see what he can major in. Also, we were able to take in the college and get help with filling out papers that we couldn’t get online. We enjoyed it.”

Students were able to meet with a CCC counselors to select their fall classes and get firsthand information about the college from current students in the Fireside Hall.

“My experience was great today,” high school senior Daniel Sorozana said. “I saw a little of what it would be like if I came here.”