The Advocate’s weekly news update for 4-26
April 26, 2017
Filed under Multimedia
Advocate staffers Jshania Owens, Benjamins and Efrain Valdez discuss the featured content for the week of issue of The Advocate. Details include the Student Activity Funds going toward Student Life Coordinator Joel Nickelson-Shanks’ salary, the Muslim Association Alliance’s Fast-a-Thon event, culinary arts department’s Food and Wine and more.
