Peers seek outdoor adventure at Tilden
May 2, 2017
Filed under Spotlight
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Outdoor and Adventure club hiked a path at Inspiration Point in Tilden Regional Park on Sunday.
Three professors and 12 students had the opportunity to socialize as they explored one of the many regional parks in the Bay Area.
Club President Julissa Martin said members organically get to know and make friends with each other during a time of appreciation and respect for nature.
Martin said the third and final hike that the club will be going on is Point Reyes.
No specific date has been set but details should be sent out through email to those in the emailing list.
To reach Martin, email [email protected]
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.