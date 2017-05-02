Peers seek outdoor adventure at Tilden

The Outdoor and Adventure club gather at Inspiration Point in Tilden Regional Park for a hike in Berkeley, Calif on April 30th.





Filed under Spotlight

The Outdoor and Adventure club hiked a path at Inspiration Point in Tilden Regional Park on Sunday.

Three professors and 12 students had the opportunity to socialize as they explored one of the many regional parks in the Bay Area.

Club President Julissa Martin said members organically get to know and make friends with each other during a time of appreciation and respect for nature.

Martin said the third and final hike that the club will be going on is Point Reyes.

No specific date has been set but details should be sent out through email to those in the emailing list.

To reach Martin, email [email protected]