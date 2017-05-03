The Student Voice Of Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif.

The Advocate

The Advocate’s weekly news update for 5-3

Tashi Wangchuk / The Advocate

By Tashi Wangchuk, Jshania Owens, and Benjamin Bassham
May 3, 2017
Filed under Multimedia

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Advocate staffer Jshania Owens, News Editor Benjamin Bassham, Social Media Editor Efrain Valdez and guest commentator Haleema Tahir discuss the featured content for the week of issue of The Advocate. Details include the latest detail of late John T. Nejedly, former trustee, KQED’s visit to the Contra Costa College campus, The Clothesline Project to raise awareness on sexual violence against women, drama department’s show “Godspell” in the Knox Center, SparkPoint program on campus and its services to students, sports and more.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student Voice Of Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif.
The Advocate’s weekly news update for 5-3