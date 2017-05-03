The Advocate’s weekly news update for 5-3

Tashi Wangchuk / The Advocate





Multimedia

Advocate staffer Jshania Owens, News Editor Benjamin Bassham, Social Media Editor Efrain Valdez and guest commentator Haleema Tahir discuss the featured content for the week of issue of The Advocate. Details include the latest detail of late John T. Nejedly, former trustee, KQED’s visit to the Contra Costa College campus, The Clothesline Project to raise awareness on sexual violence against women, drama department’s show “Godspell” in the Knox Center, SparkPoint program on campus and its services to students, sports and more.