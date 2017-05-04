Speech Tournament test verbal skills, showcases talent

Denis Perez / The Advocate





Filed under Multimedia, Video

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Students from all majors competed in a speech competition hosted by the speech department at Contra Costa College on May 2.

The competition spread throughout classrooms in different buildings at CCC. After two rounds of speech competitions, students gathered at Fireside Hall for an awards ceremony and dinner.