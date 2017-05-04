The Student Voice Of Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif.

The Advocate

Speech Tournament test verbal skills, showcases talent

Denis Perez / The Advocate

By Denis Perez, Photo Editor
May 4, 2017
Filed under Multimedia, Video

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Students from all majors competed in a speech competition hosted by the speech department at Contra Costa College on May 2.

The competition spread throughout classrooms in different buildings at CCC. After two rounds of speech competitions, students gathered at Fireside Hall for an awards ceremony and dinner.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student Voice Of Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif.
Speech Tournament test verbal skills, showcases talent