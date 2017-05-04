Speech Tournament test verbal skills, showcases talent
May 4, 2017
Students from all majors competed in a speech competition hosted by the speech department at Contra Costa College on May 2.
The competition spread throughout classrooms in different buildings at CCC. After two rounds of speech competitions, students gathered at Fireside Hall for an awards ceremony and dinner.
