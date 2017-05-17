‘Guardians of Galaxy’ sequel thrills fans

Close Special to / The Advocate Special to / The Advocate





Filed under Spotlight

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The fun, humor and emotional drama are dialed up in the sequel to Marvel’s original film “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy 2” continues to be Marvel’s platform for humor, sexual innuendo, Easter eggs and cameos galore. As audiences are re-introduced to the characters, and Groot’s (Vin Diesel) new baby form, they see the team fighting a giant space monster that eats energy.

The Guardians create a trap for the monster around giant batteries which they must protect as they attempt to take the creature out. For those who play video games, this is a familiar concept (protect this area from the waves of enemies). This is the first of many video game-related references sprinkled throughout the film.

As they communicate and implement tactics during the fight, it becomes clear they are accustomed to fighting by each other’s side and have truly become a team.

The film tends to move at a quick pace, requiring the audience to pay attention and remember the large cast of characters and factions from the series.

“Guardians of the Galaxy 2” will be seen as a comedy by many of the young viewers who watch the film. However, a strong theme of family is present throughout the film.

Viewers watch Gamora’s (Zoe Saldana) struggle between turning her wanted sister, Nebula (Karen Gillan), in to the Nova Corps or setting her free, and Star-Lord’s (Chris Pratt) longing to find his father who abandoned him as a child. Both plot lines lead to heartbreaking dialogue and incredibly powerful moments in the film.

As Nebula confesses to Gamora her insecurities of not being able to live up to her sister’s skills in battle, the audience is able to see the imperfection of these larger than life characters.

Marvel’s CGI gives “Guardians of the Galaxy 2” its own identity.

As the Guardians race against time to reach a far away planet their only choice is to warp at the maximum speed possible. Due to their ship not being made to move at such a speed, the crew begins to suffer side effects. With each warp jump, neon lights flash by and the Guardians begin to distort and look like reflections in a funhouse mirror.

Director James Gunn does a superb job at expanding the Guardian’s universe.

Gunn builds the world by adding background extras, quick interactions with different alien species and by setting the characters down on different worlds.

Dave Bautista’s performance of Drax is enjoyable to watch. Despite his quiet demeanor in the first film, Drax is much more vocal and outspoken in the sequel. Drax is brutally honest and is incapable of grasping metaphors.

When introduced to the bug-like character of Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Drax immediately tells her exactly his opinion of her.

The film’s soundtrack brings all these fantastic moments and hilarious dialog together. Drawing from classic 80s hits, all the songs seem to be tailored to the story.

The soundtrack becomes part of the film’s universe as Star-Lord often plays the songs on speakers or his Sony Walkman. It truly helps guide the audience through the Guardians’ adventure.