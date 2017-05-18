Policy revision to bolster rule

Fliers cause damages to buildings' walls





Filed under Campus Beat

Student Life Coordinator Joel Nickelson-Shanks is drafting revisions to the policy for bulletin board use at Contra Costa College.

Nickelson-Shanks said he is working on the final changes before bringing it to College Council Committee for final review, approval and implementation.

According to CCC’s Procedures Handbook, the Operations Council has not revised the original bulletin board policy since Oct. 26, 2009.

Director of Marketing and Media Design Brandy Howard said the handbook needs to be updated to reflect the growth of the campus. The draft of the updated policy no longer requires volunteers and custodial staff to periodically check the bulletin boards. Instead it would place that responsibility upon student ambassadors, managed by Nickelson-Shanks.

This updated draft also states that anyone who wants to post a flier on a bulletin boards on campus must bring 20-25 copies to the Student Life Office for approval, he said.

Despite the policies currently in place, the college is still dealing with fliers and advertisements being placed on walls.

Buildings and Grounds Manager Bruce King said he has seen fliers with Middle College High School events posted on the walls of the Applied Arts Building.

“It is against school policy,” King said. “You are not supposed to post stuff off the bulletin boards. If you use tape you end up ripping the paint off the walls, and if you use pins you are making holes.”

College President Mojdeh Mehdizadeh said that she has seen items taped to walls of the General Education Building and has brought it to the attention of Nickelson-Shanks.

Nickelson-Shanks said that Mehdizadeh instructed him to take down fliers posted on walls or anywhere that is not a bulletin board. Nickelson-Shanks, however, said, “There is currently nothing written in the policy saying there are any consequences for posting fliers off of the bulletin boards.” If the revision is approved, he said the Student Life Office will now be responsible for most the bulletin boards on campus with the exception of the department owned bulletin boards.

The bulletin boards Student Life will be responsible for overseeing include those in the AA Building, Art Building, Biology Building, Computer and Technology Center, GE Building, Health Science Building, Library and Learning Resource Center, Music Building, Physical Science Building, Student and Administration Building, Student Services Center and the Campus Center Plaza.

Nickelson-Shanks said, “We re trying to be more organized about following the policy and figuring out who will be responsible for them.”