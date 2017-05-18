The Advocate’s weekly news update for 5-17

Tashi Wangchuk / The Advocate





Filed under Multimedia

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Advocate’s weekly news update for (Final – Spring Semester 2017) 05-17

Advocate staffers Jshania Owens, Benjamins, Lorenzo Morotti and Haleema Tahir discuss the featured content for the week of issue of The Advocate. Details include retirees, updates on the Student Activity Fee, the Alphabe+’s Club “Out and About” pride event held in Fireside Hall, Classified Employee of the Year, updates on sports and more.