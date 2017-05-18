The Advocate’s weekly news update for 5-17
May 18, 2017
Filed under Multimedia
The Advocate’s weekly news update for (Final – Spring Semester 2017) 05-17
Advocate staffers Jshania Owens, Benjamins, Lorenzo Morotti and Haleema Tahir discuss the featured content for the week of issue of The Advocate. Details include retirees, updates on the Student Activity Fee, the Alphabe+’s Club “Out and About” pride event held in Fireside Hall, Classified Employee of the Year, updates on sports and more.
