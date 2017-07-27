Interfaith group walks to end gun violence, remembers lives lost

Denis Perez
July 27, 2017Filed under Multimedia, News, Spotlight, Video
Tags: City of Richmond, Community organization, east bay performing arts, interfaith, interfaithgroup, interfaithorganization, March, music, peaceful, rich city riders, Richmond Ceasefire, video and photos, Walk
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Multimedia
The Advocate’s weekly news update for 5-17
The Advocate’s weekly news update for 5-3
The Advocate’s weekly news update for 4-26
The Advocate’s weekly news update for 4-19
Pro-Trump demonstration evokes violent clashes between opposing groups
The Advocate’s weekly news update for 3-29
The Advocate’s weekly news update for 4-12
The Advocate’s weekly news update for 3-22
The Advocate’s weekly news update for 3-15
The Advocate
The Student Voice Of Contra Costa College, San Pablo, Calif.
© 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.