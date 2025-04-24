Review: Netflix’s ‘Pop the Balloon’ is an inauthentic addition to reality tv

Based on the Internet viral of the same name, ‘Pop The Balloon’ premiered April 10,2025 on Netflix. The description reads,” Reality stars and everyday singles test their romantic chemistry in this live dating experiment hosted by Yvonne Orji”. It is a six episode series with new episodes being released every Thursday.

The season premiere was quite disappointing, as a fan of the webseries, the addition of reality stars and chaotic structure let it be known it was more for entertainment purposes than finding true romantic interests. There was a lack of sincerity and cohesion and I could not believe that any contestants were actually looking for a date, since many of them were cast members on previous Netflix shows. The hand off to Netflix made it lose so much authenticity which is very disappointing to see. Despite these disappointments, I did find the host Yvonne Orji to be funny and high energy. It is still entertaining and engaging, especially for someone who is new to reality TV.

The second episode was an improvement. The pace was smoother and the energy was more balanced. Conversations were allowed to breathe and viewers had the opportunity to engage with the daters and their interactions. Whereas the premiere felt like a cheap shot at a reunion special. As someone who doesn’t watch Netflix’s other reality shows, I felt out of the loop when they brought certain daters out. The participants asked thoughtful, inquisitive questions to learn about their values and intentions in the relationship. Such as what roles do you want your partner to play in the home. Compared to the first episode where a participant asked “ Have you ever been flown out by someone” which is more superficial. I think the presence of former Netflix cast members is a bit distracting, and a cheap way to get viewers in. What I loved about the Youtube series was how it was random people that just wanted to find someone to date. Reality Tv stars just know how to be entertaining and it’s hard to know their true intentions.

That said, I am glad to see this highly successful series get mainstream attention, as it shows the power of the internet. The YouTube series creators Bolia Matundu (BM) and Arlette Amuli also serve as executive producers of the new Netflix iteration. I hope Netflix makes more tweaks to appeal to a wide audience and finds a balance between entertainment and authenticity.