Garage rock band Dog House puts music into their hands

As music has evolved, so has the ability to create. Although now it is possible to produce music on a computer, the band Dog House continues to create music where most do, in the garage. With Mason Olivera on guitar, Micah Aguilar on drums, Zephyr Wells on bass and Alex Pansino singing lead vocals and playing guitar the band does covers of well known bands and creates their own original songs that are currently out on Spotify.

Olivera and Aguilar have been friends for a while being in other bands at the time, then they met Pansino then finally Wells with the thought of creating their own band.

“I was playing alone for a while and then I started looking for a band to start bringing together,” said Pansino. “I met Micah and then added Zephyr after we needed one more thing. Then this past October we needed kind of a bigger sound so we brought Mason on board.”

After coming together the group created a strong bond over music. With their past experiences in music around the bay coming together, combining their skills seemed like the next logical step.

With music being an expensive hobby, the group started out of passion. Although the band has experienced some difficulties, in the pursuit of creating music Dog House moves forward with their creativity.

“There’s not a lot of payoff,” Olivera said. Aguilar added, “You do it because you love it, not because you want to make money because there’s no guarantee.”

The whole band agreed that music is an important part of life, as they grew up on music. They draw inspiration from bands like The Beatles, Santana, and more. On the instrument view, Pansino takes inspiration from Paul McCartney in his guitar playing.

The group practices together whenever they can, usually once a week for around three hours getting in as much time together around their busy schedules. While practicing they work on their original songs as well as their cover songs to fill out more of their show.

“We rotate them out, learn one and get rid of one that’s in the set and we know a lot by heart as musicians,” said Aguilar. With the release of their EP “Days When” onto spotify Dog House has five on songs released, two more in their bag for shows and more to come.

The band plays all over the Bay Area, with an upcoming show in Berkeley. Their schedule can be found on their Instagram and website.