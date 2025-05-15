CCC football team expected to return along with a new field after year long hiatus

After a year-long hiatus, Contra Costa College officials are expecting the Comets football team to be back in action in the fall and they’ll have a new field to play in.

“We’re looking forward to being a very competitive program for this upcoming season,” said CCC’s head football coach, Marcus Davis, adding that the athletics department will release the football schedule publicly soon. “The coaching staff has been working hard to recruit some top talent from the area.”

The football team has approximately 50 people on the current roster and he is expecting another 20 to join by the start of the fall season. Many are currently finishing spring sports at their respective high schools and the players will have a new turf to play on when they begin.

Kyle Alvarado, the athletics director at Contra Costa College, confirmed the turf of the football field was replaced as part of the overhaul for the new season.

“It had some wear and tear and it was time for a change,” said Kyle Alvarado. ”The stadium won’t be worked on any time soon.”

The team is currently getting students cleared to put on pads and will finish with the spring game on May 21.

“Football’s strength and conditioning has been going on since the end of January,” Davis said, adding that the work on the field began in March.

Davis explained that the new turf will give the CCC football team an opportunity to have a fresh start.

‘’The new turf is awesome. We’re blessed that President Dr. Kimberley Rogers was able to make it happen. It is a huge shot in the arm for a program that is trying to get back on its feet,” said Davis.

Davis said he’s glad to have the team back for the season and is looking forward to the future of the team.

“With the talent we have, we will be setting the bar high for this group,” Davis added. “It will be great to have Contra Costa Comets football back for the 2025 season. We’re looking forward to the support from our institution and community.”

Students who are interested in being a part of the football team are still able to join, according to Davis. They must have a Contra Costa student ID number, complete a 2025 physical exam, fill out a health packet and finish testing provided by the training staff, present a current insurance card and enroll into the football class.