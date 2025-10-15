Health on Wheels: CCC Expands Student Access with Mobile Clinic

A mobile health clinic has appeared on Comet Way.

Contra Costa Health’s mobile health van is a new addition to the Contra Costa College campus but has deep roots within the county, having started at surrounding high schools in the 1980s and has now been able to service forty schools in Contra Costa County.

“By bringing care to campus, we are removing barriers and giving students an easy way to focus on their health,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, the county’s health director.

4CD Chancellor Mojdeh Mehdizadeh also expressed support for the program

“We encourage our students to prioritize their physical and mental health, and this is just one example of how our colleges empower students to care for their well-being,” Mehdizadeh said.



The mobile health clinic seems to align with the goal of the county health department, which is to bring health care to those who can not receive the necessary care, according to their website.

It has now come to CCC and its two sister schools, Diablo Valley College and Los Medanos College.

You can find the clinic on campus every Wednesday other than the second Wednesday of the month from 1 to 4:30. They are on Comet Way on the opposite end of the student pick-up and drop-off zone in a large RV labeled as the mobile health clinic.

The program is aimed to help students 21 and under, with confidential reproductive health services such as birth control, STD testing, pregnancy testing, assisted abortions, physical checkups, and overall sexual education, according to Elei Delago, a health education specialist who has been with the program for two years.

Even for those over the age of 21, the program can offer assistance for people with Medicare.

Delago urges the students to reach out to (925)239-9032 if they have any questions or want to make an appointment, although they do also take walk-ins.