Plot blooms, produces healthy option

Filed under Campus Beat

The Culinary Garden at Contra Costa College and the man behind the garden, with a little help from his friends. Chef Nader and friendships like that of Buildings and Grounds Manager Bruce King, first year journalism student Ryan Geer, and second year culinary art student Debby Fisher and other volunteers are just a few reasons for the gardens longevity.

The Culinary Garden is North-East of the old Three Seasons Restaurant, the garden is nestled on a hillside that borders Campus Drive and occupies approximately forty-five hundred square feet of land.

The garden has been terraced off into 4 sections, one above the other. The rock retaining wall affect lends much credence to the concept. There are two sets of wooden stairs running up either side of the garden, the stairs resemble railroad ties, also lending credence to the theme.

In the garden you will find the usual suspects: Fruits and Vegetables: Tomatoes, peppers, beans, cucumber, jalapenos, squash, peas, cabbage, onions, corn, carrots, and habaneros. Greens: collards. Herbs: basil, thyme, mint and oregano. Fruit Trees: apple, pear, and plum.

According to Bruce King the Culinary Garden is the product of Professor Nader, aka Chef Nader’s vision and foresight, his thoughtful regard for the Eco-system is shown in the fruition of the sustainable garden.

Debby Fisher’s explanation of sustainable gardening is as thus, the garden produces food, the food is then picked and consumed, ( Aqua Terra is one location of consumption) the waste is then returned to the garden and placed in a compost box.The waste is then joined with manure and other decomposing matter to be used as fertilizer and to condition the soil at the garden, thus completing the cycle.

Bruce King’s contribution to the garden is immeasurable, his department distributes the tools to the volunteers. King and his staff is responsible for maintaining the irrigation drip system that is the essence of efficiency and conservancy.

Unfortunately Professor Nader had very little time to converse with me. The Aqua Terra was hosting an Iron Chef competition and the Chef was being pulled from all sides. Chef Nader did substantiate that the garden was his creation. He talked of how the garden ad increased in size over the years. Nader also acknowledged that he planned to continue developing the garden despite the proximity of the garden to the new restaurant is not as favorable as it once were.