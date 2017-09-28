Club plans hiking trip, fun events

The Outdoor and Adventure club gather at Inspiration Point in Tilden Regional Park for a hike in Berkeley, Calif on April 30th.

The Outdoor Adventure Club will go on a hiking trip to Muir Woods National Monument in Marin County starting at 7:50 a.m. Saturday.

The club has been active for a year and is trying to recruit new members incorporating more outdoor activities besides hiking, like kayaking, boul- dering (rock climbing) and exploring caves in the Bay Area.

Club member Christopher Miller said, “If you’re a person that loves the outdoors, this club is for you.”

The club meets the second Wednesday of the month, from 3-4 p.m. on the lawn by Lot 9.

At some meetings, in between dis- cussing upcoming trips, members set up a slack line (like a tightrope, but wider and with less tension) between two trees as a way to bond with nature and each other.

Contra Costa College students Ricky Cusguen and Julissa Martin founded the club to get people outside and to share a love for the outdoors.

The students are club co-presidents and decide each outdoor activity for the month.

Planning is needed to find a time that all members can participate.

Cusguen said the club wants every- one involved, and they are willing to work around school schedules.

Last semester, members had the opportunity to participate in two hikes and connect with people. Martin said the club is a good way to make friends and establish “bonds.”

Last semester 15 members joined the club, and adjustments are being made to recruit more people this semester.

The Outdoor Adventure Club par- ticipated in Club Rush last year to sign up new members and will again this year, with the same purpose — to show what their club is about.