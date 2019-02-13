HBCU caravan comes to campus center Plaza

Two students discuss the application and transfer process with Benedict College representative during the HBCU Caravan at the Campus Center Plaza on Feb. 6.

Beats, information and love carried through Campus Center Plaza Feb. 6 to showcase the unique culture and educational opportunities Historically Black Colleges and Universities offer students at the HBCU Caravan event.

Over 25 HBCU representatives from all over the country attended this event, which gave students the chance to meet with college representatives and fill out applications.

More importantly, many of the schools were accepting students on the spot and offering scholarships.

African-American studies major Elisha Patterson said, “I applied to Hampton University, Spelman College, Alabama State University and Virginia State University. I hope to get accepted to all of them, so I can make a choice on where exactly to go.”

Patterson came to the HBCU Caravan event because she wanted to see the opportunities offered by the colleges she applied to and to help her decide on a school to attend.

Patterson got a lot of the resources and information she needed while at the event.

“I am very happy to see this caravan here on campus and all the hard work it took to have the opportunity here for myself and other students,” she said.

Film major Terra Wilson said, “HBCUs are different from other colleges. It’s nice to have a comfortable welcoming place for my people.”

To Wilson, the programs, sororities and the huge homecoming celebrations really stand out when compared to other colleges.

Wilson has already been accepted to Texas State University and also applied to Dillard University and Howard University.

Wilson said, “There are a lot of stereotypes placed on black people and I think most people fail to realize that a lot of us are knowledgeable and powerful. Not all of my people are gang bangers or drug addicts. We have a lot to offer people and society.

“I feel people don’t realize that HBCUs aren’t just for black people. They are for all people of color,” Wilson said.

Mills College of Oakland took part in the event and had a table out during the caravan. Academic advisers Mario Astro and Karen Ponce from Mills were also there to get information and knowledge about HBCUs and the caravan for their students.

“We are here to recruit students and to provide information about our college and the programs we offer,” Astro said.

Ponce said, “We have some of our students from Mills College here getting information about the HBCUs.”

Contra Costa College counselor Natasha Lockett said, “This event is very important. It gives the students exposure to HBCUs. Unfortunately, in California we don’t have any HBCUs. This event is an awesome way for the students to see their options.”

“This event brings awareness about HBCUs and black culture. It shows that there are amazing opportunities for my culture and it’s a great feeling to have these opportunities,” Patterson said.

Many HBCUs have a partnership with the state, which allows them to do caravans at certain schools and colleges, giving students in California exposure to schools that many of them would not otherwise consider.