Student Trustee application process begins

Every year a student from one of the three district campuses gets an opportunity to be a part of the Contra Costa Community College District Governing Board by being elected as student trustee representing the district’s students.

The next college in the district to choose a student trustee is Contra Costa College.

Applications for the paid position are due March 27 to the Student Life Office and once received, the student body will decide who they want for the next student trustee.

“This process is on a rotating basis and every year a new trustee is chosen from one of the colleges in the district,” Governing Board President Vicki Gordon said.

Currently, the student trustee is Jocelyn Villalobos, from Los Medanos College in Pittsburg. However, her term as trustee ends May 31.

Gordon said, “Jocelyn has been an amazing student trustee and has persevered in getting involved with the students at colleges, as well as in the community. She has done a great job being transparent.”

Student trustees are required to attend every monthly Governing Board meeting and must have reliable car transportation.

The person also has to check in with the Associated Students Unions at all three district colleges (Diablo Valley in Pleasant Hill is the third campus), to take concerns at each campus to the board.

Student Life Coordinator Joel Nickelson-Shanks said, “If no one runs for the student trustee position it will be our responsibility as faculty to encourage students to step up and run for the it.”

Students can view and vote for prospective representatives online through InSite Portal, Shanks said.

There are certain qualifications students must meet to be eligible to become a student trustee.

“The candidate must be enrolled in a certain number of units, be in good standing with their college, have the availability and get a nomination letter from a peer,” Gordon said.

Villalobos has received an insider’s perspective on how community colleges are operated.

“I’ve had a great experience being the student trustee and learned the steps to becoming a better leader. This has been a great opportunity,” Villalobos said.

Villalobos said, “I am a sociology major and want to become a mentor as my career goal.”

Governing Board Secretary John Marquez said, “There has been a student trustee on the board for many years and the policies haven’t changed. It’s important to have student perspective.

“Jocelyn has been a great student trustee. She has traveled to state and national conferences — she has gotten really involved,” Marquez said.

There have been complications Villalobos has faced during her time as student trustee.

“It can be difficult for one student to represent all students. I try my hardest to be as transparent and involved as I can, but it can be hard sometimes with my schedule,” Villalobos said.

The position hasn’t just helped her better visualize her career goals, but also helped her grow as a person, Villalobos said.