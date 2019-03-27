Career fair brings employers to campus

A student (left) talks to CalTrans representative, who refused to give her name, during the West Contra Costa County job fair on March 20 in the Gymnasium. More than 50 employers and 20 resource tables were available for students to explore.

Students, faculty and community members converged on the Gymnasium for the annual Career Fair on March 20, hosted by Contra Costa College and community members from throughout the Bay Area.

More than 50 employers and 20 resource tables were available, offering information, prizes and souvenirs to attendees.

The annual event was originally planned to be held outdoors, however, concerns over predictions of rain led organizers to bring the event indoors.

Career Services Coordinator Natasha DeAlmeida said, “The city of San Pablo is constantly seeking to promote and expand the professional world around us. Every year, the community and Contra

Costa College hosts a career fair to help locals and students receive exposure to job openings and future careers.”

The shift in venue provided attendees a clear path to navigate when searching for companies to approach. During previous career fairs held outside on campus, it was easy to miss tables and difficult to re-discover tables if a return visit was needed.

“I’m glad it all worked out last minute and we were able to move it indoors,” DeAlmeida said. Along with other organizers, the career services coordinator has been helping facilitate the event for the past couple years.

She said, “It is a great way to get people to visit our campus and promote our college and a way we can get people to enroll in the college as well as pursue careers.”

The goal of the career fair is to help students join the local workforce and expose them to professions that are within their area of study with many students earning on-the-spot interviews and job offers.

Several non-profit and on-campus organizations attended the job fair. They were there to help support the college and also spread awareness about volunteer and internship opportunities.

Engineering major Maria Borovoska has been struggling to find a job in the Bay Area.

She said, “It is difficult for women to find jobs in certain professions, especially engineering. We are always battling with the guys when it comes to the big jobs.”

She came to the fair in hopes of finding possible internships to help her gain experience, so when she graduates from CCC, she can transfer to a four-year college with more background experience in her field.

Public utilities and transportation services like BART and AC Transit were popular tables at the event and consistently fielded inquiries from attendees.

The police and fire departments were in attendance as well at the job fair — specifically looking for female candidates.

San Pablo Mayor Rich Kinney attended the fair to offer support to community members seeking jobs. He shared advice with people about looking for employment opportunities that spark passion.

He said, “If you’re passionate about something, we are trying to help you push for that job or field in order to stay motivated in it and become successful.”

Over the past year, San Pablo has seen a decrease in the rate of unemployment claims, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In January 17, the unemployment rate for San Pablo was 4.3 percent, however, the figure dropped to 3.8 percent last year.