Tasty fundraiser returns

Delicious treats inspired by various uses of chocolate will tickle the taste buds of those attending a fundraiser to send a collection of lucky students on a trip to experience real European cuisine.

On Saturday, the culinary arts department will host its annual Champagne and Chocolate fundraiser event in the Aqua Terra Grill.

The event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. and will cost $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

Proceeds from the event go toward culinary arts department scholarships to help fund the department’s annual trip to Italy and bolster department funding.

The event will be run by culinary arts students who will seat and serve guests, while other students will be in the kitchen helping prepare dishes.

Attendees of the event can expect some creative savory and baked goods whipped up by the bakery and savory classes of the culinary arts department.

Baking instructor Yoshiko Murakami said the items on the menu for the event are all up to the student bakers, which allows for some creative choices.

“Fifteen students are assigned two items each and are allowed expressive freedom with their items as long as it follows the curriculum,” she said.

With this freedom, Murakami said, students have already some creative dishes for the event,

“Some students have already confirmed their items and they include chocolate dipped bacon and bite-sized chocolate cheesecake, just to name a few,” Murakami said.

Savory items will also be served at the event. Culinary arts department Chairperson Nader Sharkes said the savory side of the department will be providing their fair share of creative platters.

“The savory class will have chicken mole, chilly chocolate and chocolate fettuccine to serve at the event,” he said.

Along with sampling tasty platters and Champagne donated from local vendors, guests can participate in raffles at the event.

Sharkes said the event will include a range of potential prizes for attendees.

“There will be raffles at the event where guests can win cake decorating items. All raffle prizes were donated by local vendors,” he said.

The event is made possible with the help of vendors that donate alcohol and items.

Culinary arts laboratory assistant Angel Chau said some of the items were donated by local companies and vendors.

“Companies such as Purity Organic have been donating to our event over the years and help make it possible,” she said.

The proceeds from the event will help fund an annual trip culinary arts students take to Italy, which generally cost about $6,000 per student.

The event helps generate a lot of those funds with an expected crowd of 150 to 250 people.