Longtime establishment delivers classics

Nestled between an international supermarket, and Contra Costa College in San Pablo, lies a small diner, Sukie’s Kitchen, that has been serving up breakfast for locals for more than 40 years.

Sukie’s Kitchen is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The tradition of going to Sukie’s has been passed down from generation to generation, Bennie Chung, Sukie’s owner, said. She has seen many generations of the same families come through the restaurant as customers.

“We’ve had grandparents bring their grandkids and then those grandkids grow up and bring their kids. It’s a beautiful thing to see. The tradition of this restaurant continues within the community.”

So embedded into the San Pablo community is the diner that a wall next to the entrance is full of photographs of regular customers that have been collected over the past 40 years. Chung said the restaurant business and success is all thanks to the local customers.

“Most of our customers are locals and have grown up coming here their whole lives. It has been them that keep it (Sukie’s Kitchen) going. So we are very thankful for their support throughout the years. We are glad they like it here and continue to return.”

Along with the iconic history the restaurant holds for community members, the food portions and prices can’t be beat. This diner takes you back to simpler times and the menu reflects that with its affordable pricing.

A “Weekday Breakfast Special,” which includes two eggs, hash browns, bacon and toast will cost diners no more than $7.95.

For children, there are kid’s meals at affordable prices and a kid’s pancake combo that includes one pancake, one scrambled egg and one piece of bacon all for $5.

The quality, and portions, of the food are superior than competing restaurants in the area. It’s hard to stretch a dollar nowadays, but Sukie’s definitely keeps its customers in mind.

Sukie’s serves breakfast, lunch and dinner with traditional American dishes. What patrons can expect to get at the diner is a real home-cooked meal.

In today’s fast paced world, chain restaurants provide an automated way of servicing the masses and make every experience the same. But Sukie’s provides an authentic eating experience from a friendly crew that has been a staple in the community. And they do it at unbeatable prices.

There is a reason Sukie’s has been around for so long and that may be because it is a timeless wonder — a place where the staff will know you by name after a few visits, and vice versa.

Most importantly, there are few area restaurants where patrons can feed their whole family and still have enough money to properly tip the server.