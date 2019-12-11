Film night highlights LGBTQ+ narrative

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In an attempt to raise Contra Costa College students’ awareness of the campus’s newly formed LGBTQ+ club, Rainbow Movement held its first event — a showing of the movie “Moonlight.”

The event was held on Friday in SA-120, the Student Lounge, from 5:30-8 p.m.

Free popcorn, pizza and drinks were provided and distributed at 5:30 p.m. and the movie started at 6 p.m.

Right before the film, club members gave the audience a short introduction to what the club is all about and each member introduced themselves briefly.

Rainbow Movement Vice President Luis Valentin also explained what “Moonlight” was about.

The academy-award-winning film is a coming-of-age story about an African American child named Chiron who figures out he is gay but grows up in a community where queer people are not accepted and queer issues are not even talked about.

Valentin said they decided to show this movie in particular because they thought it could be one that people in this area could relate to, especially CCC students.

He said they wanted to show the movie to represent queer people of color and queer people in general.

The movie tackles issues that are common to people of color growing up queer — bullying, lack of acceptance and even some instability in the home.

The club wants queer CCC students to know there is a safe space for them and they can be involved in projects and events where their ideas and voices are valued.

Rainbow Movement President Alfredo Angulo said the event was a nice introduction to the club and it was a good start to the club’s gatherings — even though it is the end of the semester.

The club purchased a popcorn machine to make fresh popcorn for the movie night in order to make the experience as authentic as possible.

They distributed the popcorn in rainbow-patterned bags and served San Pellegrino sparkling water in addition to hot chocolate for a cozy night in.

Rainbow Movement meets every other Friday from 1-2:30 p.m. in SA-107 and has scheduled its next meeting for the spring semester on Jan. 31, 2020.