‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ earns $265 million at box office

“Sonic the Hedgehog” premiered in theaters on Feb. 14 and is the highest-grossing movie based on a video game, making over $265 million worldwide.

In his feature film directorial debut, Jeff Flower brings to life the classic SEGA video game character Sonic the Hedgehog.

“Sonic the Hedgehog” has been a hit with audiences, earning a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 95 percent and an A rating on CinemaScore.

Flower is known for his smaller animation projects such as short films “Rockfish” (2003), “Gopher Broke” (2004) and “Where The Wild Things Are” (2009), which was directed by Spike Jonze.

“Sonic the Hedgehog” is not only a great movie for the entire family to enjoy, but it shattered box office expectations as the film made $265 million worldwide on just an $85 million budget.

With such success, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that we’ll see another “Sonic” movie in the future.

In an interview with web series “Mercy of Whims,” Flower said he remembered playing every Sonic video game when he was 13 years old.

He said he spent a lot of time observing the speed and movements of the video game.

“We wanted to honor that sort of spirit and a lot of the key components of what fans of the game would want to see in the film,” Flower said.

The movie was originally supposed to be released last November, but due to harsh criticism about the artistic style of “Sonic,” the movie’s opening was pushed back to Valentine’s Day 2020.

According to a Twitter post by Flower, they wanted to make “Sonic” “just right.”

In a film coverage YouTube channel, Kinowetter, interview, Flower admits that before releasing the second trailer with the new and improved version of the “Sonic” character, the team feels excited and more confident about the film’s direction.

The film is a live-action animated adventure starring Ben Schwartz voicing Sonic the Hedgehog, Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski and Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski.

In the quiet town of Green Hills, Montana, Sonic must team up with Sheriff Wachowski to keep Dr. Robotnik from using Sonic’s speed powers to conquer the world.

Over the course of the film, viewers are treated to one of the best live-action video game movies ever.

Schwartz does a fantastic job playing the role of the speedster. The animators also do a great job redesigning the new and improved Sonic.

Both the voice acting and design combine to create a wonderful representation of the iconic character.

In a Polygon interview, Schwartz said he always imagined Sonic was a childlike ball of energy and was happy to have the opportunity to bring the character to the real world.