Remote student services available

Remote instruction and closing of campus, which district Interim Chancellor Eugene Huff announced today will continue through the end of the spring semester, have been affecting Contra Costa College students in a variety of ways.

But the people who offer student services want those students to know they are still here for them, just remotely.

Interim Dean of Enrollment Services Rod Santos said CCC’s https://www.contracosta. edu/what-next/ website has added specific ways to stay in touch with different student services departments.

“The campus has really banded together to make sure we continue to provide services to students,” Santos said. “I recommend that students review the website as most departments have direct contacts and they may vary.”

The tri-chairs of the counseling department – Lucille Castruita, Dionne Perez and Andrea Phillips – have all continued to work to make sure students have access to counseling during the statewide shelter-in-place.

Perez said they’ve had a lot of phone call or video chat appointments at the time in-person appointments were supposed to take place, and the video chats usually take place through either the now-common Zoom or Cranium Café, which is a platform tailored for counselors.

“Us counselors are now taking these calls through our personal cell phones and we’re going by any means necessary,” Perez said.

Phillips said students can still make appointments for any type of counseling.

As transfer counselor, Phillips said if students have transfer-specific questions, they can call her at 510-215-3914.

Phillips also said the counselors know this is a trying time for everyone and everyone is adapting, but the counselors at CCC are here to help.

“We’re just trying to help students recreate their normalcy,” Phillips said.

Phillips said appointments can still be made and are encouraged to be made, not only with counselors, but with CCC’s four-year college representatives.

Phillips is also working on “What’s Next workshops?” for transferring students scheduled for late April and May, which will be held remotely through Zoom.

Students can make counseling appointments at https://www.contracosta. edu/student-services/ counseling/.

Students can visit https://www.contracosta. edu/student-services/transfer/ to set up appointments with Phillips, set up appointments with CCC’s four-year representatives, and receive updates on “What’s Next?” workshops.

Career/Transfer Center assistant Marina Melara said she is still assisting students with appointments and finding the right resources. She can be contacted at mmelara@contracosta.edu.

Career Development Services coordinator Natasha Dealmeida-Atwal said she is offering all services remotely, such as resumé reviews and job search assistance.

She said they’ve always had their online job board at collegecentral.com/ contracosta that is updated daily and free to use.

“As of right now, we have been informed that student workers cannot work remotely for CCC. Any student who is currently a cooperative work experience student should notify their instructor of any changes to their hours of work but will not be negatively impacted for units at this time,” Dealmeida-Atwal said.

Electronic/Audiovisual Services Librarian Erica Watson said the Library offers 24-hour chat support and students can email them at library@contracosta.edu, call or text them at 510-426-5026 or visit the Library’s section at https://www.contracosta. edu/what-next/.

Watson said they have a Chromebook loan program where they gave laptops to students in need and about 38 of their 60 laptops have been loaned out.

In order for students to obtain a laptop, they must contact one of their professors.

The Library has waived any fines during this period of shelter-in-place and all Library items have been renewed until campus re-opens.

Liberal Arts Division Dean Jason Berner said, “The Chromebooks that have been lent out so far belong to the English and ESL departments, both of which were eager to help support students who might be in need of technological resources. The program seems to be working well, and CCC is looking for other ways to get more equipment as needed.

“Instructional services like tutoring are now available online. They always have been (online), but the services have ramped up considerably over the last couple of weeks. Offices like Admissions and Records, financial aid, counseling, have really stepped up in terms of making themselves available virtually,” Berner said.