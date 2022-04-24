Morbius Movie Review

Morbius, the newest movie in the Marvel comics universe, has only a 16% on review site Rotten Tomatoes, but good costuming and makeup, along with splendid sound production, make it an enjoyable film to watch. The film is an hour and 44 minutes, like other Marvel movies, but the story doesn’t feel like it drags on.

Michael Morbius is a brilliant scientist who was born with a rare blood disorder that causes him to have his blood filtered through three times a day. Because of this disease, Michael has limited mobility in his legs and has to use forearm crutches to go about his daily life of helping patients.

While looking for a possible cure for the disease that he and his best friend, Loxias “Milo” Crown, have, Morbius finds vampire bats in South America and decides to take them home to try and create a cure. After many unsuccessful trials, a serum comes back stable enough to begin human trials, so Morbius decides to test it out on himself.

Due to this being illegal, Morbius and his counterpart, Martine Bancroft, have to do the trial on a boat in international waters. The trial proves successful, but with a catch; Morbius now has a taste for human blood and animalistic tendencies. Morbius ends up killing all of the members on the boat except for Martine and flees to run from the cops.

With Morbius eventually captured by the police and put in jail, we find out that Milo has ended up taking the serum and starting to wreak havoc in the city. Morbius eventually breaks out of jail and ends up fighting and killing Milo to save the people from Milo’s violent rampage.

Overall, I really liked the movie. Having said that, there are some points in the movie that don’t really make sense. For example, there is a scene where Morbius is running from the cops in the hospital and he jumps about six or seven floors while the cop is still on the ground floor, but when Morbius gets to the roof and is right about the jump, the cop is right behind him with a gun to his head. Due to that scene, along with a choppy beginning jumping from Morbius capturing the bats to immediately being presented with the backstory between Morbius and Milo, the movie didn’t hit my 5-star goal.

I would rate this movie 4 out of 5 stars. The plot had a few bumps that needed to be smoothed out with the hospital scene and the beginning, but I loved the makeup and how you could tell that Morbius was sick with how pale and scrawny he looked. This was a good movie and I would recommend watching it when you have the time.