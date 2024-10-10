Will the series be a ‘Witches Road’ be a fail or a success

We see what life was like in Westview being a dull town before the events of WandaVision. Defective Agnes played by Kathryn Hahn is trying to solve this odd mystery of who was this murder victim, how did she get there and when did she die. Anges then finds a clue; a mysterious locket.

Not being successful on the murder someone tries to take this locket. When questioning the person who will be known as Teen played by Joe Locke who takes it they are faced with an unexpected turn.

Agnes wakes up seeing she’s in westview but she realizes she was in a distorted spell. Going to go to question the neighbors realizing she was not who she thinks she originally was. She was trapped for 3 years by Wanda Maximoff. She now only wants to be known as Agatha, in which there is only one way she is able to get her powers back that were taken from Wanda.

Agatha gets a group to help her and they all have to face their own fears and challenges in their own way through different time periods. Leading through some creepy moments and secrets that are yet to be revealed.

With only part of the series currently out as of right now we see how Agatha and her coven what will these next challenges be. Kathryn plays her very well as there are sarcastic moments but also having a motherly instinct.

The rest of Agatha all along will be released soon we will then see what this will bring in store. If you have watched WandaVision and liked it I recommend giving this a go.