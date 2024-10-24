Lowered youth attendance leaves local Fraternal Order of Eagles chapters struggling

The lack of involvement in the El Cerrito and San Pablo chapters of the Eagles Club, which is formally known as the Fraternal Order of Eagles, has recently led to obstacles with holding events and raising money for charity. Declining rates of Millenial and Gen Z members have been recognized as a major reason for the difficulties the club is now facing, according to leaders and active members of the groups.

The Fraternal Order of Eagles is an international nonprofit organization and donates 100 % of the money that the club gathers from events and fundraisers to both national and local organizations. In the past, local chapters of the Eagles Club have donated money to organizations within the Bay Area community such as the El Cerrito Fire Department foundation and the Animal Fix Clinic which was formerly known as Fix Our Ferals.

“I think if we had a younger membership with fresh ideas and youthful energy we could accomplish more at the club and within the community,” said Rebecca Dupuis who has been involved with the Eagles since 2008 at both the local and state level in an email. “Many hands make lighter work, and of course increased attendance would boost our fundraising efforts in terms of the actual amounts of money we are able to raise.”

According to the Fraternal Order of Eagles website, the organization’s main focus is on promoting peace, prosperity, gladness and hope. Since its founding in 1898, the organization has had a direct hand in helping to end age-based job discrimination, the founding of Mother’s day, the creation of Social Security, the construction of a diabetes research center in the University of Iowa and the distribution of Ten Commandments monoliths across the United States.

While the exact cause for the lack of adolescent members is unknown and could be attributed to a multitude of factors, Dupuis speculates that newer generations might not be as interested in the club because of its older demographic and simple misunderstandings.

“Many people erroneously think that we are a military organization or that we are politically affiliated, and we are not. We are also not a religious organization. We do not discriminate on any basis and welcome people of all ages and all walks of life to join our ranks,” said Dupuis. “While it is true that our membership tends to be on the older side, we have a ton of fun with things like paint nights, karaoke, BINGO, dinners, breakfasts, and much more.”

When asked about why newer generations may not be as involved with clubs both in schools and within the community, some felt that it might be due to external factors rather than personal choices.

“I think maybe for clubs inside of school, it could be anxiety because of the groups of people. And a lot of kids nowadays are working outside of school, so they may just not have the time,” said Contra Costa College student Endiya Corbett.

Additionally, others felt that higher numbers of young people are becoming part of clubs, but that they are not as present when it comes to actually participating within them.

“I believe clubs can be important communities for students if they are active and purposeful, as clubs enable students to interact, socialize and do meaningful activities together,” said Pin Ray Chen, former president of the Diablo Valley College International Students Club, over email. “I think younger generations are joining clubs a lot more now than ever, yet not necessarily being more involved in those clubs.”

Anyone who is interested in joining a chapter of the Fraternal Order of Eagles within the Bay Area is encouraged to either stop by their El Cerrito or San Pablo locations to pick up an application or to give them a call and ask for a membership.