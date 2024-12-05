Tsunami warning canceled but causes some panic around the Bay Area

A 7.0 earthquake near Humboldt County – several hours north of Contra Costa College – triggered a tsunami warning from the National Weather Service for Northern California and Oregon. The alert, which was issued to people’s cell phones around 10 a.m, reached many people along the coastline and in the Bay Area.

Many people across Contra Costa College were confused about what was happening when the alert was sent, as many students were in class or about to start class. Murmurs among students on what to do and whether class should be cancelled could be heard across campus.

The tsunami warning was cancelled around noon, even though it was expected that the tsunami warning was supposed to occur around 12:10 p.m., according to CBS news.They are currently updating Bay Area residents by the second.

Experts advise residents to get apps such as My Shake and USGS to stay aware of these alerts, and to make sure that emergency bags and family evacuation plans are up to date.

Even though the tsunami warning has been canceled, panic was still spreading in some corners of the Bay Area. Even though BART was put on halt they have resumed services but with major delays according to BART’s website many people have already started to evacuate unsure about the outcome.

Many of the response teams are currently on standby for Humboldt county as they experience many aftershocks of the earthquake. The National Weather Service will provide updates on what is currently happening. If you would like updates from the national weather service, you can go to Tsunami.gov





