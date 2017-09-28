Renovations give facelift to aged building

King said the long-awaited project, which also includes installing automatic sliding doors on the main entrance of the building,

will cost the district between $4.5 and $5.5 million, depending on the bidding delibera- tions with contractors.

Renovations will also include improve- ments to first and second floor offices and restrooms, as well as converting the speech department’s Conference Room into the campus’ archive room.

King said the more disruptive construc- tion will be conducted in the earlier hours of the morning before classes start to help minimize classroom disturbances.

Middle College High School freshman Samantha Vazquez said she’s worried about the possible distraction the construction can be for students trying to focus in their class- rooms, but feels the AA Building is in much need of an upgrade.

“It’s a really old looking building,” Vazquez said as she gazed around the inte- rior of the first floor. “Getting a renovation might give students a better sense of pride in the campus and want to focus more in class.”

AA-117, the former KCCC television studio, is also expecting a remodel and new occupant, the custodial department. King said the move is a welcomed improvement and will greatly enhance the department’s daily operations.

According to King, two of the three entrances to the building will be restricted from students during construction, so students will have to use the main double door entrance as the only way into the AA Building.